Intel Talks Up Xeon Cascade Lake Performance - Up To 48 Cores, 12 DDR4 Channels

Intel has reaffirmed shipping their next-gen Xeon "Cascade Lake" processors in the first half of 2019 while revealing today some initial performance details.
Intel also confirmed that Cascade Lake processors will have up to 48 cores per CPU and support for twelve (12) DDR4 memory channels per socket. Here are the company's performance estimates:
Linpack up to 1.21x versus Intel Xeon Scalable 8180 processor and 3.4x2 versus AMD EPYC 7601
Stream Triad up to 1.83x versus Intel Scalable 8180 processor and 1.3x versus AMD EPYC 7601
AI/Deep Learning Inference up to 17x images-per-second versus Intel Xeon Platinum processor at launch.
That's quite good if the performance gains are that good throughout, but Intel also hasn't released any of their processor pricing yet. Additionally, by the time Cascade Lake ships, AMD might be out with their next-gen 7nm EPYC processors as well. 2019 will be interesting to say the least.
The company also "announced" today their Xeon E-2100 series that are already available, which is a bit odd as the Xeon E-2100 series was already announced back in July.
These details were shared overnight at newsroom.intel.com.
