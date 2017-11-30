16-bit Vulkan/SPIR-V Support Revised For Intel's Driver
Igalia developers have published their latest version of the big patch-set implementing 16-bit support within Intel's Vulkan driver and supporting the necessary 16-bit storage SPIR-V changes.

Developers at consulting firm Igalia have been tasked the past few months with getting this 16-bit data "half float" support in place for the Intel open-source Vulkan driver with VK_KHR_16bit_storage and SPIR-V's SPV_KHR_16bit_storage along with the necessary plumbing to Mesa's GLSL and NIR code.

With these "v4" patches sent out this morning, it's looking like the 16-bit Vulkan support may soon be ready to merge. These latest patches have addressed all feedback gained from the review process so far and various other changes. Certainly at least it's looking like it should be baked in time for the Mesa 18.0 release early next year.

The 16-bit data support is supported for Intel Broadwell "Gen 8" graphics processors and newer. The latest patches can be found for now on Mesa-dev.
