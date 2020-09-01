Intel Graphics Driver Patches Revived For Per-Client Engine Activity
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 15 September 2020 at 06:36 AM EDT. 1 Comment
INTEL --
One of the interesting Intel Linux graphics driver patches to be sent out last year were for per-client engine reporting to allow on a per-application/process basis to see how the GPU's render/blitter/video engines were being utilized.

That work for per-client "engine busyness" reporting went through a few rounds of review but as of Linux 5.9 there still isn't the support within Intel's i915 kernel driver.


But a new spin of the patches have been sent out providing hope the functionality will still materialize soon for mainline. The kernel driver patches expose the per-client engine data to user-space via sysfs so that utilities can be created or adapted to make use of this information. It's also possible the driver itself can then better utilize this information moving forward with smarter scheduling decisions and other behavioral changes.

The new patches have a fix around the GEM code and clean up some warnings. We'll see if this kernel-side support gets picked up for Linux 5.10 or another near-term kernel release.
1 Comment
Related News
Intel Graphics Compiler 1.0.4944 Brings Many Minor Optimizations
Habana Labs' Gaudi NIC Support Being Worked On For Linux Kernel
Intel oneAPI DPC++ Compiler 2020-09 Released
Intel Working On VA-API AV1 Acceleration For FFmpeg
New Intel Linux Graphics Driver Patches Aim For Better vGPU Performance
Intel AMT Hit By Another "Critical" Security Vulnerability
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Mark Shuttleworth Comments Following Ubuntu Community Friction, Uncertainty
Ubuntu 20.10 Adding Active Directory Support To The Installer
Security Researchers Detail New "BlindSide" Speculative Execution Attack
Kernel Bisecting Has Never Been Faster Than With AMD EPYC + AMD Threadripper
Android 11 Released, Now Available Via Open-Source Project
Intel AMT Hit By Another "Critical" Security Vulnerability
AMD Begins Teasing Zen 3 + RDNA 2 With Dates In October
V3DV Driver For Raspberry Pi Closing In On Vulkan 1.0