Intel 2.5G Ethernet Controller Support Continues Being Prepped For The Next Linux Kernel
17 September 2018
Last month we covered early work being done on an Intel 2.5G Ethernet Linux driver. That "IGC" driver for Intel I225-LM/I225-V 2.5G Ethernet adapters didn't make it for Linux 4.19, but it looks like it will be on track for the Linux 4.20~5.0 kernel.

It looks like Intel will be pursuing 2.5G on upcoming PC platforms for offering faster Ethernet while the benefit of 2.5G is that it can still operate on existing CAT5E/CAT6 wiring. The "Foxville" 2.5G Ethernet support hasn't yet been officially released by Intel.

The Intel IGC 2.5G Ethernet Linux driver is currently queued in jkirsher/next-queue.git where the Intel Wired LAN driver changes for the Linux kernel are changed prior to hitting net-next and then from there the mainline Linux kernel.

In this Intel tree their i40evf Ethernet Adaptive Virtual Function driver is being renamed to iavf with this virtual function driver now supporting more Intel product lines hence coming up now with a generic driver name.
