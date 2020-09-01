Intel oneAPI DPC++ Compiler 2020-09 Released

The latest Intel oneAPI software release is a new monthly update to their LLVM-based oneAPI Data Parallel C++ (DPC++) compiler.
Intel's oneAPI DPC++ Compiler 2020-09 release now defaults to the SYCL 2020 standard, USM address spaces are now enabled by default for FPGAs, a dead argument elimination optimization has been added, support for union types as kernel parameters, and other SYCL compiler improvements.
Intel's SYCL library has also seen support for caching devices and platforms, better error reporting with Level Zero, support for creating lots of host accessors, a CPU-agnostic code path to the host device runtime, and many other improvements.
More details on the many improvements to this SYCL/DPC++ open-source compiler via GitHub.
