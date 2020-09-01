Intel oneAPI DPC++ Compiler 2020-09 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 11 September 2020 at 06:55 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
The latest Intel oneAPI software release is a new monthly update to their LLVM-based oneAPI Data Parallel C++ (DPC++) compiler.

Intel's oneAPI DPC++ Compiler 2020-09 release now defaults to the SYCL 2020 standard, USM address spaces are now enabled by default for FPGAs, a dead argument elimination optimization has been added, support for union types as kernel parameters, and other SYCL compiler improvements.

Intel's SYCL library has also seen support for caching devices and platforms, better error reporting with Level Zero, support for creating lots of host accessors, a CPU-agnostic code path to the host device runtime, and many other improvements.

More details on the many improvements to this SYCL/DPC++ open-source compiler via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Working On VA-API AV1 Acceleration For FFmpeg
New Intel Linux Graphics Driver Patches Aim For Better vGPU Performance
Intel AMT Hit By Another "Critical" Security Vulnerability
Intel Lands Adaptive-Sync/VRR Into Modesetting X.Org Driver
Intel Releases SVT-AV1 0.8.5 With More AV1 Encoder Improvements
Intel Sends Out Linux Patches For FPGA Security Manager
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Problems Debian Is Facing In 2020
GCC Automatic Parallel Compilation Viability Results Help Up To 3.3x
C++20 Draft Approved As Major Update To C++ Programming Language
Faster Reading From /dev/zero With Linux 5.10
PipeWire Is In Increasingly Great Shape - Ready For More User Testing
Ubuntu 20.10 Adding Active Directory Support To The Installer
AMD Sends In More Radeon "Navi 2" Updates For Linux 5.10 Kernel
Machine Check Banks To Double With Future AMD CPUs