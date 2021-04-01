Illumos Dropping SPARC, Allows For Newer Compiler + Eventual Use Of Rust In The Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 10 May 2021 at 06:05 AM EDT. 15 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
The Illumos project born out of the former Sun Microsystems OpenSolaris codebase has decided to end support for SPARC hardware.

While SPARC and Solaris/OpenSolaris once went hand in hand, with major SPARC development pretty much being over and Oracle having laid off much of their SPARC engineers years ago, the future isn't exactly vibrant. However, more immediately pressing is that Illumos developers don't even have sufficient SPARC hardware access.

With Illumos not being backed by Oracle, the developers have had to procure hardware on their own and it's become increasingly difficult to obtain UltraSPARC systems. Illumos lacks even a permanent/official SPARC build machine.

Due to the lack of SPARC hardware access and it even difficult to procure such hardware via eBay and used hardware channels, maintaining the SPARC architecture support in this open-source Solaris derivative is no longer viable. Additionally, trying to maintain the SPARC support through processor emulation with the likes of QEMU has also been deemed not viable.

The good news is that dropping SPARC support in Illumos to focus solely on 64-bit x86 will allow for making some nice improvements. By dropping SPARC they can modernize their toolchain and make other adjustments for where previously the diminishing open-source SPARC software upstream support was holding them back.

Dropping SPARC means they can drop their old GCC 4.4.4 shadow compiler, use newer GCC versions and the benefits that brings, clean-up some of their own code that was for SPARC-specific hardware, and make other reworks. Longer term, the Illumos developers are even looking at making use of the Rust programming language within the kernel, libraries, and commands. The lack of viable Rust support on SPARC held them back until now from making greater use of Rust.

So given the decreasing relevance of SPARC, it's a good move for Illumos to eliminate their SPARC support and focus on the future and being able to make some nice modernization improvements moving forward. Details on their SPARC sunsetting via the Illumos GitHub.
15 Comments
Related News
OpenIndiana Hipster 2021.04 Released For This Solaris/Illumos-Based OS
Rocky Linux 8.3 RC1 Released For This New RHEL Alternative
T2 SDE 21.4 Released With This Linux Distribution Supporting 15 CPU Architectures
Arch-Based Endeavour OS Spins Up April Release, Adds Sway Community Edition
Slackware 15 Beta Process Begins
CentOS Hyperscale SIG Backported Newer Systemd, Preps For Experimental Repo
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GNUstep Releases Early Wayland Support, Many Other Improvements Too
LibreOffice Merges Initial Support For Compiling To WebAssembly
Pyston 2.2 Released For A Faster Python While Facebook Releases Cinder
Mesa 21.x Seems To Muck Up Gamers' Trust Factor For Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
GCC, GNU Toolchain Finally Working To Establish CI/CD For Better Reliability
Mesa 21.1 Released With RADV Variable Rate Shading, More Intel Vulkan Improvements
FreeBSD Is Off To A Good 2021 Start With FreeBSD 13.0, PIE By Default, helloSystem
A Number Of Exciting RISC-V Improvements For Linux 5.13