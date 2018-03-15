Intel Icelake Server Chips To Support WBNOINVD & PCONFIG

So at least for now until seeing any new Icelake feature patches, it takes next year's server chips to having: MOVBE, MMX, SSE, SSE2, SSE3, SSSE3, SSE4.1, SSE4.2, POPCNT, PKU, AVX, AVX2, AES, PCLMUL, FSGSBASE, RDRND, FMA, BMI, BMI2, F16C, RDSEED, ADCX, PREFETCHW, CLFLUSHOPT, XSAVEC, XSAVES, AVX512F, AVX512VL, AVX512BW, AVX512DQ, AVX512CD, AVX512VBMI, AVX512IFMA, SHA, CLWB, UMIP, RDPID, GFNI, AVX512VBMI2, AVX512VPOPCNTDQ, AVX512BITALG, AVX512VNNI, VPCLMULQDQ, VAES, PCONFIG, and WBNOINVD.I'm quite looking forward to Icelake especially with these chips rumored to be the first with in-chip mitigation of Spectre and Meltdown, but before then we still need to get to the Cannonlake rollout.