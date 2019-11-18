Valve Announcing Half-Life: Alyx VR Game On Thursday
Valve has confirmed recent rumors around one of their new virtual reality games in development being Half-Life: Alyx.

Valve tweeted out a short time ago that Half-Life: Alyx will be announced on Thursday. However, the VR game isn't expected to ship until sometime in 2020.

Half-Life: Alyx is expected to at least be the spiritual successor to Half-Life 2 and will be VR exclusive. Alyx, as a reminder, is one of the characters from Half-Life 2. Going by Valve's track record the past several years, Linux support for Half-Life: Alyx is certainly most likely on launch-day.

19 November marks the 21st anniversary since the original Half-Life game release. The Half-Life: Alyx announcement is penciled in for 10am PST on 21 November when we'll be able to learn more.
