Haiku R1 Beta 3 Released As Spiritual Successor To BeOS
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 26 July 2021 at 05:50 AM EDT. 2 Comments
One year after Haiku R1 Beta 2, the third beta of this inaugural release of the open-source Haiku operating system is now available for testing. Haiku remains the open-source OS project going on two decades for advancing as the spiritual successor to BeOS.

The Haiku Project this morning announced the release of Haiku R1 Beta 3. Haiku R1 Beta 3 includes work across the operating system stack with all of the changes made over the past year including around installation and storage, countless hardware driver improvements, various software application updates, greater POSIX compatibility, many bug fixes, translation updates, and much more.

Among the hardware driver work has been updating more network code from FreeBSD, better audio driver coverage along with mass storage and USB, and better performance on NVIDIA graphics cards. The NVIDIA GPU focus though has been on older GeForce 6000 series cards.

Downloads and more details on the long awaited Haiku R1 Beta 3 release via Haiku-OS.org.
