Haiku Marching Towards R1 Beta 3, RISC-V Bring-Up, Intel Display work

The Haiku open-source operating system building off the inspiration and work of BeOS is continuing strong over the summer months.The Haiku OS project has published their June 2021 progress report with a lot of work being tackled as part of this "BeOS successor" that has been in the works for two decades. Highlights for June include: RISC-V bring-up for Haiku OS is ongoing with recently funding hardware purchases for two of its developers. Haiku OS on RISC-V is already booting within virtual machines.- Various POSIX compatibility improvements.- Several fixes around font rendering.- Problems in Haiku's USB3 driver were addressed to make it better at recovering in some error situations.- Continued work on their Intel graphics driver support with better VGA / DVI / HDMI output handling on Sandy Bridge and Ivy Bridge. DisplayPort is working for some systems now. Dual head support is working for some systems but only in clone mode.- Numerous bootloader improvements.- XFS file-system support is improving thanks to Google Summer of Code.- User interface work is also progressing.More details on this work over on Haiku-OS.org