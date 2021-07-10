Haiku Marching Towards R1 Beta 3, RISC-V Bring-Up, Intel Display work
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 11 July 2021 at 08:55 AM EDT. 6 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
The Haiku open-source operating system building off the inspiration and work of BeOS is continuing strong over the summer months.

The Haiku OS project has published their June 2021 progress report with a lot of work being tackled as part of this "BeOS successor" that has been in the works for two decades. Highlights for June include:

- Work continues toward Haiku OS Beta 3.

- RISC-V bring-up for Haiku OS is ongoing with recently funding hardware purchases for two of its developers. Haiku OS on RISC-V is already booting within virtual machines.

- Various POSIX compatibility improvements.

- Several fixes around font rendering.

- Problems in Haiku's USB3 driver were addressed to make it better at recovering in some error situations.

- Continued work on their Intel graphics driver support with better VGA / DVI / HDMI output handling on Sandy Bridge and Ivy Bridge. DisplayPort is working for some systems now. Dual head support is working for some systems but only in clone mode.

- Numerous bootloader improvements.

- XFS file-system support is improving thanks to Google Summer of Code.

- User interface work is also progressing.

More details on this work over on Haiku-OS.org.
6 Comments
Related News
Linux Mint 20.2 Released With Cinnamon 5.0 Desktop
System76 Releases Pop!_OS 21.04 With New COSMIC Desktop
Haiku R1 Beta 3 Aims For Release In About One Month
Alpine Linux 3.14 Released With Many Package Updates For This Lightweight Distro
Haiku OS Continues Making Progress On RISC-V, Adds Stack Protection
Genode OS 21.05 Released With Webcam Support, Encrypted File Vault
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Following NetBSD, DragonFlyBSD Now Has "COVID"
Wine 6.12 Released With More PE Conversion, New Themes
OpenZFS 2.1 Released With dRAID, Compatibility Property, Better Performance
Latest Patches Sent Out For Adding Rust Support To The Linux Kernel
Linux Will Keep Core Scheduling Disabled By Default
Darktable 3.6 Released For This Free Alternative To Adobe Lightroom
XFS Sees A Lot Of Cleanups For Linux 5.14
Systemd 249 Released With New Option For Simple Whole-File-System A/B Updates