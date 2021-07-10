Haiku Marching Towards R1 Beta 3, RISC-V Bring-Up, Intel Display work

The Haiku open-source operating system building off the inspiration and work of BeOS is continuing strong over the summer months.
The Haiku OS project has published their June 2021 progress report with a lot of work being tackled as part of this "BeOS successor" that has been in the works for two decades. Highlights for June include:
- Work continues toward Haiku OS Beta 3.
- RISC-V bring-up for Haiku OS is ongoing with recently funding hardware purchases for two of its developers. Haiku OS on RISC-V is already booting within virtual machines.
- Various POSIX compatibility improvements.
- Several fixes around font rendering.
- Problems in Haiku's USB3 driver were addressed to make it better at recovering in some error situations.
- Continued work on their Intel graphics driver support with better VGA / DVI / HDMI output handling on Sandy Bridge and Ivy Bridge. DisplayPort is working for some systems now. Dual head support is working for some systems but only in clone mode.
- Numerous bootloader improvements.
- XFS file-system support is improving thanks to Google Summer of Code.
- User interface work is also progressing.
More details on this work over on Haiku-OS.org.
