BeOS-Inspired Haiku Makes Progress On Driver Porting, Plans For Usable RISC-V Images

The Haiku open-source operating system project building off the success of BeOS continues steadily improving its hardware support and making other improvements.
The Haiku project on Wednesday published its May 2022 status report outlining all of their accomplishments for the past month. As usual, much of the work is on the hardware driver side.
On the driver side, Haiku has seen continued work on the Intel_Extreme driver, more HID support work, a new driver for RNDIS USB Ethernet, FreeBSD compatibility layer improvements, and more. There also continues to be work on porting the OpenBSD WiFi stack and the "idualwifi7260" driver to Haiku. It looks like possibly next month that OpenBSD WiFi porting effort will be actually functioning.
Haiku has also seen fixes for PXE booting, a lot more work on ARM64 (AArch64) support, and also continued progress on RISC-V. Haiku is on a path towards building usable RISC-V images by default but isn't quite there yet. On the ARM64 front there has been work on the MMU code, kernel thread switching, ACPI, and other functionality.
More details on the recent Haiku operating system changes via Haiku-OS.org.
