Haiku Continues Seeing A Lot Of Driver Fixes, New Malloc & Now Built By GCC 8
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 8 June 2019 at 07:18 PM EDT. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
The Haiku operating system that is the open-source inspiration from BeOS continues with a busy 2019 following their R1 beta towards the end of last year.

Over the course of May there has been Haiku work on a new malloc implementation based on the high-performance rpmalloc mmap-based allocator, which is yielding around 10~15% performance improvements and some times even greater gains.

There also continues to be a lot of driver fixes and improvements including to their mem driver for letting user-space processes read physical memory, fixed Bluetooth drivers, FreeBSD compatibility layer corrections, corrected error checks in their USB stack, and various other fixes. Within their kernel they have also made some improvements on SPARC support.

Rounding out their work in May was upgrading to the GCC 8.3 compiler as their build compiler.

More details on their May activities can be found via Haiku-OS.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
Mageia 7 Release Candidate Ships With Linux 5.1 Kernel, KDE Plasma 5.15.4, Mesa 19.1
Genode OS 19.05 Adds 64-bit ARM, Uses C++17 By Default
Illumos-Powered OmniOS Gets Updated Against MDS / ZombieLoad Vulnerabilities
Arch-Based Antergos Linux Distribution Calls It Quits
OpenIndiana Hipster 2019.04 Brings MATE 1.22, More Python 3 Porting
OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 RC Released, Rebases To LLVM Clang 8, Java 12, Linux 5.1
Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Is Moving Closer To Saying Goodbye To A Lot Of ISDN Network Code
AMD Is Aiming For Radeon RX 5700 "Navi" Support In Linux 5.3 + Mesa 19.2
Ubuntu Moving Ahead With Compressing Their Kernel Image Using LZ4
Steam's Linux Marketshare Ticks Up Ever So Slightly For May
nCine Is An Interesting Open-Source 2D Game Engine
Clear Linux Moving Ahead With Blocking dmesg Access For Non-Root Users