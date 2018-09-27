This year Intel HDCP support was merged into the mainline Linux kernel for those wanting to utilize this copy protection system in combination with a supported Linux user-space application, which for now appears to be limited to Chrome OS. HDCP 2.2 support is the latest revision now being worked on for the open-source Intel Direct Rendering Manager driver.
Intel developer Ramalingam C sent out the latest patch series today adding HDCP 2.2 support for the "i915" driver on both HDMI and DisplayPort interfaces. HDCP 2.2 is capable with Intel hardware through the Management Engine (ME) firmware while this new kernel code is for acting as a client driver for the MEI bus. This updated HDCP support can be controlled at build-time via the CONFIG_INTEL_MEI_HDCP.
More details on this work-in-progress High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection 2.2 support for the Intel DRM driver can be found via the intel-gfx list. It's now getting the HDCP 2.2 support in place for Linux 4.20~5.0, but perhaps we'll see it ready for the follow-on cycle.
