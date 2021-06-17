Google Wants To See Rust Code In The Linux Kernel, Contracts The Main Developer
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 17 June 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT.
GOOGLE --
Google wants to see Rust programming language support within the Linux kernel so much so that they have contracted the lead developer working on "Rust for Linux" as the work aims to get mainlined.

Google is going public today with their formal support for Rust in the Linux kernel to enhance memory safety and that they have contracted developer Miguel Ojeda to further his work on Rust for the Linux kernel and related security efforts. This contract is going through at least the next year.

Besides attracting new developers and opening up new doors with Rust in the kernel, Google's primary motivation with this public support and Miguel's contract is centered around improving memory safety of the kernel.

This news though really shouldn't be surprising. Following the RFC patch series for Rust in the kernel, Google did voice their support back then and earlier this year began allowing Rust for core Android development.

Google should have out a blog post shortly announcing their latest support around Rust for the Linux kernel.
3 Comments
