Stadia Is Google's Cloud Gaming Service Using Linux, Vulkan & A Custom AMD GPU
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 19 March 2019 at 02:00 PM EDT. 18 Comments
GOOGLE --
Google used the annual Game Developers Conference (GDC 2019) to officially unveil "Stadia" as their cloud-based game streaming service formerly known as Project Stream.

To little surprise these days, the Google Stadia streaming service is built on Linux servers. Also to not a lot of surprise, Vulkan is their graphics API of choice for streaming right now up to 4K at 60FPS while they plan to expand to 8K at 120FPS in the future.

Google has developed their own optimized controller for gaming with Stadia, which includes extras like one-button access to YouTube streaming.

Google also revealed they partnered with AMD to develop a custom GPU for their data centers. That's good news and should further empower the open-source AMD Linux driver stack. Stadia hardware is backed by custom 2.7GHz processors and 16GB of RAM per instance.

Google's release target for public access to the Stadia game streaming service is simply "2019", but hopefully we won't be waiting too long before finding out more technical details on their foray into the increasingly crowded game streaming space.
18 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Google News
Android Q Reaches Public Beta With Improved Privacy, Opus/AV1 Support, ANGLE On Vulkan
Chrome 73 Released With HDCP Policy Check, Layout Jank API
Google's GraphicsFuzz 1.2 Released With Support For Compute Shaders & More
Golang 1.12 Released With Opt-In TLS 1.3, Better Modules Support & Performance Work
Google's Chrome OS "Wilco" Driver Working Towards Mainline Linux
Chrome 73 Rolls Out Into Beta With Linux Improvements & More
Popular News This Week
A Look At The Many Improvements & New Features In GNOME 3.32
AFS For Linux 5.1 Would Have Pleased Firefox/SQLite But Was Rejected As Untested Crap
The Faster & More Beautiful GNOME 3.32 Has Been Released
A Big Patch Could Yield Big Performance Benefits For GPU Offloading With LLVM
Purism Planning For Three Hardware Kill Switches With The Librem 5
ZRAM Will See Greater Performance On Linux 5.1 - It Changed Its Default Compressor