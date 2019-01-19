The developers behind Godot, one of the leading open-source game engines, have announced their second beta release for the upcoming Godot 3.1 feature release.
Godot 3.1 initially entered beta earlier this month as stepping towards the first major release of this cross-platform game engine since Godot 3.0 last year. Godot 3.1 is preparing OpenGL ES 2.0 rendering support, continued work around virtual reality (VR) support, 3D soft body physics capabilities, constructive solid geometry, BPTC texture compression, a new visual shader editor, WebSockets support, and various game developer/editor improvements.
With Friday's Godot 3.1 Beta 2 release, there is a performance regression fix for their OpenGL ES back-end among other fixes. Mono 5.18 is also now included as part of this latest Godot 3.1 development version.
Godot developers believe they are on track for shipping the official 3.1.0 release before the end of January.
More details on 3.1 beta two via GodotEngine.org.
