Glibc 2.28, the latest update to the GNU C Library, is now available to start off the month of August.
Glibc 2.28 is the newest feature update to this crucial component to the GNU stack. Glibc 2.28 features Unicode 11.0 support, now cleanly works on GNU Hurd, supports Intel CET with indirect branch tracking and shadow stack (Control-flow Enforcement Technology), statx support, the renameat2() function was also introduced, and support for ISO C threads.
Glibc 2.28 also does away with some older/deprecated functionality, has several security fixes, and also has a range of bug fixes.
The complete list of changes for Glibc 2.28 can be found via its NEWS entry.
1 Comment