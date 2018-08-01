Glibc 2.28 Released With Unicode 11.0 Support, Statx & Intel Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 1 August 2018 at 05:09 AM EDT. 1 Comment
GNU --
Glibc 2.28, the latest update to the GNU C Library, is now available to start off the month of August.

Glibc 2.28 is the newest feature update to this crucial component to the GNU stack. Glibc 2.28 features Unicode 11.0 support, now cleanly works on GNU Hurd, supports Intel CET with indirect branch tracking and shadow stack (Control-flow Enforcement Technology), statx support, the renameat2() function was also introduced, and support for ISO C threads.

Glibc 2.28 also does away with some older/deprecated functionality, has several security fixes, and also has a range of bug fixes.

The complete list of changes for Glibc 2.28 can be found via its NEWS entry.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
GCC's Conversion To Git Is Still Turning Out To Be A Massive Headache
Updated ARM Patches Posted For Mitigating Spectre V1 With GCC Compiler
GCC 8.2 Released, GCC 8.3 Coming Around Year's End
GCC Patches Posted For Port To Chinese "C-SKY" CPU Architecture
GCC 8.2 Release Candidate Arrives For Compiler Testing
A Proposal To Allow Python Scripting Within The GCC Compiler, Replacing AWK
Popular News This Week
Fedora 29 Is Shaping Up To Be A Very Exciting Release
There Are A Ton Of New Features/Improvements Heading Towards Linux 4.19
A Look At The Linux vs. Windows Power Use For A Ryzen 7 + Radeon RX Vega Desktop
Intel Prepares "Enhanced IBRS" As Better Spectre V2 Protection For Future CPUs
The DRM Changes Coming With The Linux 4.19 Kernel
Ubuntu 18.10's New Theme Is Now Yaru