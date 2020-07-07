Gentoo On Android 64-Bit Sees New Release After 2+ Years
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 7 July 2020 at 07:04 PM EDT.
Gentoo's Project Android is out with a new stage3 Android prefix tarball for those wanting to enjoy a Gentoo experience atop a rooted Android device.

This new stage3 tarball of Gentoo for Android is their first major release in two and a half years for this path that allows running the Gentoo environment on top of most Android devices, but still the caveat of the device needing to first be rooted.

This updated Gentoo on Android 64-bit release has many package updates including the likes of GCC 10.1, Binutils 2.34, and Glibc 2.31.

More details on the new release via Gentoo.org and Gentoo's Project Android Wiki.
