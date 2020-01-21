Genode OS Draws Up 2020 Plans Of USB Audio, A Kernel Written In Ada

The Genode operating system framework that's been going strong for over a decade and continuing to employ a micro-kernel architecture continues to plan for an interesting future.
The twelve year old Genode OS open-source project has drawn up an interesting road-map for 2020. Some of their plans for this year include:
- 64-bit ARM (specifically the i.MX8 SoC) support for its general purpose Sculpt OS operating system. This Sculpt image should also have a version without conventional Unix tools.
- Native tool-chain support.
- Various GUI improvements and other desktop friendliness advancements.
- Supporting USB audio adapters.
- A first version of a kernel implemented in Ada/SPARK.
- CPU load balancing support.
- Hardware accelerated graphics for the NXP i.MX8 with its Vivante graphics.
- Improved VFS support.
Find out more about the open-source operating system framework's 2020 plans via Genode.org.
