Genode OS Draws Up 2020 Plans Of USB Audio, A Kernel Written In Ada
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 21 January 2020 at 03:20 AM EST. 6 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
The Genode operating system framework that's been going strong for over a decade and continuing to employ a micro-kernel architecture continues to plan for an interesting future.

The twelve year old Genode OS open-source project has drawn up an interesting road-map for 2020. Some of their plans for this year include:

- 64-bit ARM (specifically the i.MX8 SoC) support for its general purpose Sculpt OS operating system. This Sculpt image should also have a version without conventional Unix tools.

- Native tool-chain support.

- Various GUI improvements and other desktop friendliness advancements.

- Supporting USB audio adapters.

- A first version of a kernel implemented in Ada/SPARK.

- CPU load balancing support.

- Hardware accelerated graphics for the NXP i.MX8 with its Vivante graphics.

- Improved VFS support.

Find out more about the open-source operating system framework's 2020 plans via Genode.org.
6 Comments
