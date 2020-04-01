GTK 3.98.2 is out as the latest development snapshot in the road to the overdue but much anticipated GTK 4.0.
This latest GTK4 development release finishes their re-implementation of GtkPopovers, splitting up of the GdkSurface API, new infrastructure around keyboard shortcuts using event controllers, new Pango features exposed by GtkTextTag, and finishing up drag-and-drop refactoring. GTK 3.98.2 has also seen various clean-ups and fixes to the tool-kit's codebase.
GTK developers are still wanting to integrate a new animation API, better accessibility support, and row-recycling list and grid views before pushing GTK 4.0 stable.
More details on these latest GTK4 tool-kit changes via GTK.org.
