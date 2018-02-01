Glibc 2.27 Released With Many Optimizations, Support For Static PIE Executables
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 2 February 2018
Being released right on time is Glibc 2.27, version 2.27 of the GNU C Library.

As we have been covering the past few months, exciting us a lot about Glibc 2.27 are many performance optimizations with a number of functions receiving AVX/FMA tuning and other performance tweaks particularly for x86_64. But even on the ARM64/AArch64 side are also some performance optimizations as well as for POWER and SPARC.

Glibc 2.27 also has improvements around the malloc API, math library improvements, copy_file_range was added, support for RISC-V on Linux, and many fixes and other improvements.

Glibc 2.27 also adds support for building static PIE executables (Position Independent Executables) for greater security hardening. This static PIE support requires GCC 8.0 or newer as well as Binutils 2.29 and taking advantage of some new command-line switches.

The complete list of Glibc 2.27 changes can be found via this morning's release announcement.
