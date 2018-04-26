GNOME Mutter 3.29.1 Now Works With Elogind, Allows For Wayland On Non-Systemd Distros
GNOME Mutter 3.29.1 has been released as the first development snapshot of this window manager / compositor in the trek towards GNOME 3.30.

Mutter 3.29.1 overshot the GNOME 3.29.1 release by one week, but for being a first development release of a new cycle has some pretty interesting changes. Among the work found in Mutter 3.29.1 includes:

- Mutter can now be built with elogind. That is the systemd-logind as its own standalone package. This in turn allows using Mutter with its native Wayland back-end on Linux distributions using init systems besides systemd.

- Fixing the Wayland build to work on FreeBSD.

- Cursor handling now takes into account display rotation.

- Better handling around monitor idling with inhibitors.

- Fixes for input method regressions.

The latest Mutter 3.29 development code can be downloaded via Git.
