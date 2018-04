GNOME Mutter 3.29.1 has been released as the first development snapshot of this window manager / compositor in the trek towards GNOME 3.30.Mutter 3.29.1 overshot the GNOME 3.29.1 release by one week, but for being a first development release of a new cycle has some pretty interesting changes. Among the work found in Mutter 3.29.1 includes:- Mutter can now be built with elogind. That is the systemd-logind as its own standalone package. This in turn allows using Mutter with its native Wayland back-end on Linux distributions using init systems besides systemd.- Fixing the Wayland build to work on FreeBSD.- Cursor handling now takes into account display rotation.- Better handling around monitor idling with inhibitors.- Fixes for input method regressions.The latest Mutter 3.29 development code can be downloaded via Git