GNOME 3.33.2 is now available as the latest development snapshot in the trek towards this September's GNOME 3.34.
GNOME 3.33.2 has a number of fixes to Epiphany, new GJS APIs, Glib-Networking's OpenSSL back-end now defaults to the system trust store, GNOME Boxes has dropped oVirt support, librsvg continues with its Rust'ing, and various other fixes.
On the Epiphany web browser front is a prompt to ask about the default browser, a preference finally exposed where to save downloads, support for pinning tabs, various UI improvements, added the swipe gesture to the keyboard shortcuts dialog, and various other improvements.
Arguably the biggest changes to find with GNOME 3.33.2 are lowering the output lag for Mutter when running on X11 to match the performance of Wayland. There is also a stuttering fix / frame skips.
More details on the GNOME 3.33.2 changes via the GNOME mailing list.
