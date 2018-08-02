The GNOME 3.30 Release Candidate (v3.29.90) is now available that also marks the UI, API, and feature freezes for this next desktop environment update debuting in September.
GNOME 3.29.90 has a lot of last minute changes for squeezing into the GNOME 3.30 milestone including:
- A revamped UI for the Evince document viewer.
- Restored App Menu support in GNOME File Roller.
- GJS for GNOME JavaScript now depends upon SpiderMonkey 60 and with that comes support for various JS features.
- New backgrounds in GNOME.
- Night Light integration in GNOME Calendar.
- GNOME Initial Setup has restored behavior for allowing weak passwords at user creation time.
- GNOME Initial Setup also now has Meson build system support.
- Librsvg has continued converting more C code to Rust along with various code optimizations.
- Flatpak improvements in Nautilus.
- Various other enhancements to the Nautilus file manager usability.
- Vala re-introduces POSIX profile support and various other enhancements.
- Various GNOME Shell and Mutter improvements.
The release announcement for GNOME 3.29.90 can be read on the mailing list.
