The GNOME 3.30 Release Candidate (v3.29.90) is now available that also marks the UI, API, and feature freezes for this next desktop environment update debuting in September.GNOME 3.29.90 has a lot of last minute changes for squeezing into the GNOME 3.30 milestone including:- A revamped UI for the Evince document viewer.- Restored App Menu support in GNOME File Roller.- GJS for GNOME JavaScript now depends upon SpiderMonkey 60 and with that comes support for various JS features.- New backgrounds in GNOME.- Night Light integration in GNOME Calendar.- GNOME Initial Setup has restored behavior for allowing weak passwords at user creation time.- GNOME Initial Setup also now has Meson build system support.- Librsvg has continued converting more C code to Rust along with various code optimizations.- Flatpak improvements in Nautilus.- Various other enhancements to the Nautilus file manager usability.- Vala re-introduces POSIX profile support and various other enhancements.The release announcement for GNOME 3.29.90 can be read on the mailing list