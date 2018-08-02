GNOME 3.29.90 Out Ahead Of Next Month's GNOME 3.30 Release
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 2 August 2018 at 07:09 PM EDT.
GNOME --
The GNOME 3.30 Release Candidate (v3.29.90) is now available that also marks the UI, API, and feature freezes for this next desktop environment update debuting in September.

GNOME 3.29.90 has a lot of last minute changes for squeezing into the GNOME 3.30 milestone including:

- A revamped UI for the Evince document viewer.

- Restored App Menu support in GNOME File Roller.

- GJS for GNOME JavaScript now depends upon SpiderMonkey 60 and with that comes support for various JS features.

- New backgrounds in GNOME.

- Night Light integration in GNOME Calendar.

- GNOME Initial Setup has restored behavior for allowing weak passwords at user creation time.

- GNOME Initial Setup also now has Meson build system support.

- Librsvg has continued converting more C code to Rust along with various code optimizations.

- Flatpak improvements in Nautilus.

- Various other enhancements to the Nautilus file manager usability.

- Vala re-introduces POSIX profile support and various other enhancements.

- Various GNOME Shell and Mutter improvements.

The release announcement for GNOME 3.29.90 can be read on the mailing list.
