GNOME 3.29.3 Released As The Latest Step Towards GNOME 3.30
Written by Michael Larabel on 20 June 2018
GNOME 3.29.3 is out today as the latest development release in the road to this September's GNOME 3.30 desktop update.

Highlights of the incorporated GNOME changes over the past few weeks include:

- Epiphany 3.29.3 and its many notable improvements already covered on Phoronix from a reader mode to disabling NPAPI plugins by default.

- The GNOME Disk Utility now supports TrueCrypt/VeraCrypt.

- Gtksourceview has new syntax highlighting support for SCSS and Less while updates to the existing support for CSS and Rust.

- Memory leak fixes to the GNOME Desktop and elsewhere.

- Mutter has a fix for size change animations on Wayland

- Various fixes to the GNOME Shell and Mutter, among many fixes to other GNOME components.

The brief GNOME 3.29.3 release announcement is at GNOME.org.
