GNOME 3.28 Is Being Released This Next Week With Many Features & Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 11 March 2018 at 12:03 PM EDT. 6 Comments
Assuming no last minute snafu, the GNOME 3.28 desktop environment will see its official release happen on 14 March, incorporating the past six months worth of improvements to this open-source desktop stack.

There have been many improvements to GNOME 3.28, many of the changes we find most exciting have been outlined below.

- Improvements to the Wayland support have continued with the Mutter compositor becoming quite solid with its Wayland support with additions this cycle like the GTK text input protocol and XWayland keyboard grabbing. When Mutter is acting as a Wayland compositor, among other changes, it now supports GBM with modifiers to support tiling and compression of scanout surfaces.

- GNOME Shell now lets you close tabs in a macOS-like manner from the apt-tab switcher. This comes down to a long-standing request for a keyboard shortcut to quit applications when alt-tab switching.

- Thunderbolt UI integration as part of Red Hat's "Bolt" project work for prompting users about security settings when connecting Thunderbolt devices to the PC.

- Hybrid GPU support in Mutter with Wayland.

- More GNOME components have added support for the Meson build system and in the process many of them are abandoning their Autotools build support.

- GNOME Boxes now supports a drag and drop file transfer interface.

- Graphics ARIA roles for WebKitGTK+.

- GNOME Calculator and other packages now supporting Snap packaging as well as better Flatpak support too.

- HiDPI support for GNOME Music.

- Many GTK4 changes including OpenGL renderer improvements, continued Vulkan support, and more.

- An UI redesign to the DConf Editor.

- Many improvements to the GNOME Builder IDE like support for unit tests and better build system support.

- A better looking on-screen keyboard (OSK) interface.

- Calendar and TODO application improvements.

- The Nautilus file manager now supports starring files.

- Better FireFox Sync support and other refinements to the Epiphany web-browser like Google Safe Browsing support.

What else are you looking forward to out of GNOME 3.28? Let us know in the forums and look for GNOME 3.28.0 to debut on 14 March.
