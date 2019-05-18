PRIME GPU Offloading Improvement For GLXVND Merged For X.Org Server 1.21
Work by NVIDIA to provide separate per-client vendor mappings for GLXVND were merged to X.Org Server 1.21 Git as another step towards improving the PRIME GPU offloading support when multiple GPU drivers are at play.

The work merged on Friday is an alternative to an earlier GLX extension proposal for controlling GLXVND dispatching for PRIME GPU offloading. But this newly-merged implementation isn't contingent upon a new GLX extension. GLXVND is the vendor neutral dispatch implementation for the X.Org Server with GLX similar to the GLVND OpenGL user-space bits.

The new code allows for separate screen to vendor mappings for each client and an interface so that a driver can change that mapping for a particular client.

More details on this merged change can be found via this Gitlab MR by NVIDIA's Kyle Brenneman.

At this point there is no schedule for releasing X.Org Server 1.21.
