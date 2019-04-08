GLFW is the traditionally OpenGL library (now also encompassing the Vulkan graphics API) that offers a basic API for the creation of windows/contexts/surfaces across software platforms. GLFW works for both desktop and mobile, various devices, and works across all major operating systems while being under the liberal Zlib license. GLFW 3.3 is now available with some exciting enhancements.
Notable for macOS users is GLFW 3.3 now supporting Vulkan on macOS via the MoltenVK library that translates Vulkan calls for Apple Metal driver usage. The increase in Vulkan support on macOS is great to see and ultimately benefits Linux users/gamers too from allowing Vulkan to be a single common denominator across platforms and making it an attractive target for game engine developers.
GLFW 3.3 also has improvements around HiDPI and display scaling, raw mouse motion input support, transparent windows and frame-buffer handling where supported, and other configuration tunables.
More details on GLFW 3.3 via GLFW.org.
