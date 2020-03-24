Intel Working On OpenGL 4.x Support For Their OpenSWR Software Rasterizer In Mesa
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 24 March 2020 at 03:45 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Intel is working to enable OpenGL 4.x functionality for their OpenSWR software rasterizer within Mesa.

Intel has begun publishing their slide decks and other information they were preparing for the GDC game developer conference before it was cancelled. This included an update on the oneAPI rendering toolkit. Much of the information is a repeat for anyone familiar with the likes of OpenVKL, Embree, and OSPray. The presentation can be found on devmesh.intel.com for those interested.

In the presentation Intel did reaffirm their plans for enabling GPU acceleration within Open Image Denoise and OSPray. The other interesting bit is that they are pursuing GL4 support for OpenSWR. Like Mesa Gallium3D's LLVMpipe driver, OpenSWR has been limited to OpenGL 3.3 compliance.


No timeline was provided for Intel reaching any GL 4.x milestones with OpenSWR. The main extension OpenSWR is missing for OpenGL 4.0 though is ARB_gpu_shader5 as well as ARB_sampleShading. From OpenGL 4.1 and later the CPU-based driver is still missing ARB_get_program_binary, ARB_shader_precision, ARB_compute_shader, and other extensions. In any case, glad to see OpenGL 4.x finally moving along for this CPU-based software rasterizer.
