The GFX-RS high performance graphics API for the Rust programming language and based on Vulkan while mapping to Metal when on Apple systems is out with a new release.
GFX-RS continues to be about being a cross-platform API for Rust that is bindless and high performance while retaining the traits of Vulkan but with back-ends as well for Direct3D 11/12, Metal, and even OpenGL 2 / GLES2.
With the GFX-RS 0.7 release out today there are binding model improvements, support for Vulkan events, experimental Metal Argument Buffers support, and other changes. Their latest milestone for this graphics API effort for Rust is being able to run the gzDoom port of the original Doom once tweaking the windowing system integration code.
More details on GFX-RS 0.7 via GitHub.
