GCC9 Lands Initial C++ Networking TS Implementation

The GCC9 compiler code as of Friday has an initial implementation of the C++ networking technical specification.Currently in working draft form, one of the experimental C++ features is an extension for standardizing network handling. The C++ Networking TS adds support to the programming language and C++ standard library for operations around sockets, timers, buffer manager, host name resolution, and Internet protocols.The draft C++ Networking TS is available as N4734 (PDF).The initial C++ Networking TS implementation for the GCC 9.0 compiler landed with this commit , including test suite coverage.This functionality will be found in the GCC 9.1 stable release due out around the end of Q1'2019.