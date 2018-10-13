GCC9 Lands Initial C++ Networking TS Implementation

The GCC9 compiler code as of Friday has an initial implementation of the C++ networking technical specification.
Currently in working draft form, one of the experimental C++ features is an extension for standardizing network handling. The C++ Networking TS adds support to the programming language and C++ standard library for operations around sockets, timers, buffer manager, host name resolution, and Internet protocols.
The draft C++ Networking TS is available as N4734 (PDF).
The initial C++ Networking TS implementation for the GCC 9.0 compiler landed with this commit, including test suite coverage.
This functionality will be found in the GCC 9.1 stable release due out around the end of Q1'2019.
2 Comments