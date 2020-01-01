It Looks Like GCC's Long-Awaited Git Conversion Could Happen This Weekend
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 9 January 2020 at 09:28 AM EST. Add A Comment
GNU --
The long in development process of converting GCC's SVN repository to Git for using this modern distributed revision control system for developing the GNU Compiler Collection in the 2020s may finally be complete in the days ahead.

Joseph Myers of CodeSourcery and one of the GCC steering committee members announced that Eric S Raymond's Reposurgeon utility should now be up to the task of converting GCC's SVN repository to Git and doing so the best following a number of last minute improvements.

This follows many months of delays in getting Reposurgeon ready originally delayed due to RAM, bugs, and rewriting the Python code in Golang.

The goal had been to convert GCC to Git over New Year's but Reposurgeon continued being tweaked and there were still debates over whether to use it or one of the alternatives for the SVN-to-Git process.

But now it seems Reposurgeon has been decided upon and the transition could happen this weekend. Myers' planned migration is explained in this mailing list post, "As noted on overseers, once Saturday's DATESTAMP update has run at 00:16 UTC on Saturday, I intend to add a README.MOVED_TO_GIT file on SVN trunk and change the SVN hooks to make SVN readonly, then disable gccadmin's cron jobs that build snapshots and update online documentation until they are ready to run with the git repository. Once the existing git mirror has picked up the last changes I'll make that read-only and disable that cron job as well, and start the conversion process with a view to having the converted repository in place this weekend (it could either be made writable as soon as I think it's ready, or left read-only until people have had time to do any final checks on Monday). Before then, I'll work on hooks, documentation and maintainer-scripts updates."

So in just a few days, barring any other issues or controversies coming up, GCC should finally be utilizing a Git development workflow!
Add A Comment
Related News
Glibc Sees End Of Year Improvements For GNU Hurd With The Microkernel Entering Its 30th Year
FSF-Approved Trisquel 9.0 Reaches Development Milestone Before Ringing In The New Year
The Debate Over GCC's SVN-to-Git Conversion Approach Won't Be Settled This Year
GNU Maintainers Seeking Greater Transparency, Clear Procedures From The FSF
The Hurd Microkernel Still Isn't Ready But GNU Had A Great 2010s With GCC + Other Projects
Eric S Raymond Believes Reposurgeon Is Finally Ready For Full & Correct GCC Conversion
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Torvalds' Comments On Linux Scheduler Woes: "Pure Garbage"
The Linux Kernel's Scheduler Apparently Causing Issues For Google Stadia Game Developers
PineBook Benchmarks For The ARM Linux Laptop Starting At $99 USD
The Linux Kernel Enters 2020 At 27.8 Million Lines In Git But With Less Developers For 2019
Systemd Is Approaching 1.3 Million Lines While Poettering Lost Top Contributor Spot For 2019
X.Org Server Development Hits A Nearly Two Decade Low
Arch's Switch To Zstd: ~0.8% Increase In Package Size For ~1300% Speedup In Decompression Time
Vim Creator Bram Moolenaar Aiming To Improve Vim Performance With Vim9 Fork