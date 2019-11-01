For those still on the GCC 7 series, GCC 7.5 was released this morning as the final point release to this compiler series with that branch that saw its original release in 2017 now closed.
SUSE's Richard Biener announced the release today of GCC 7.5 and with that the closing of the GCC 7 branch. The GCC 7.5 release brings more than 215 bug fixes compared to GCC 7.4. There are no new features in GCC 7.5 but all that feature work is focused on GCC 10 that will make its maiden voyage early in 2020.
The brief GCC 7.5 release announcement can be read on the mailing list. GCC7 users curious about particular fixes in GCC 7.5 can find the latest commits via gcc-7-branch.
Add A Comment