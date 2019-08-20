GCC 10 Lands Support For -march=tigerlake & -march=cooperlake

The GNU toolchain has already been preparing for Cooperlake CPUs as the successor to Cascadelake as well as supporting the new instruction set extensions, but finally today the support for -march=cooperlake was merged to GCC 10 for conveniently exposing the new CPU target in the GNU Compiler Collection. At the same time, -march=tigerlake was also added.
The Cooperlake target is notable for adding BF16 / BFloat16 support compared to Cascadelake.
Tigerlake is the Icelake successor but it does not have AVX-512 BF12 support, but does have other new instruction set extensions that get flipped on. Those Tigerlake additions are VPCLMULQDQ, VAES, PCONFIG, WBNOINVD, MOVDIRI, MOVDIR64B and AVX512VP2INTERSECT.
So now the initial Cooperlake and Tigerlake Intel CPU support is ready as of today for GCC 10. GCC 10 will be released around Q2 of next year, which still should give sufficient time for adoption before seeing Cooperlake or Tigerlake CPUs in retail channels.
