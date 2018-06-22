Freedreno Reaches OpenGL ES 3.1 Support, Not Far From OpenGL 3.3
The Freedreno Gallium3D driver now supports all extensions required by OpenGL ES 3.1 and is also quite close to supporting desktop OpenGL 3.3.

The Freedreno driver as the reverse-engineered, open-source driver stack for Qualcomm Adreno hardware remains the leading open-source ARM graphics driver example. While Qualcomm / Code Aurora now contribute to the MSM DRM kernel driver, they haven't been making significant contributions to the Freedreno Gallium3D code but Rob Clark and the community continue dominating in this space. The success of Freedreno is quite important given the huge number of devices relying upon Qualcomm SoCs as well as the prospects of soon having a nice, powerful, ARM Linux laptop that would be open-source friendly with a mainline kernel.

Freedreno now supports all of the OpenGL ES 3.1 features, much of OpenGL ES 3.2, and on the desktop GL side just needs geometry shaders for OpenGL 3.3, as of the latest updates. It advertises OpenGL 3.1 right now but geometry shaders are needed for OpenGL 3.2 and all of the GL 3.3 specific features are already tackled.

A quick look at the OpenGL state for Freedreno and other Mesa drivers can be found via MesaMatrix.net.
