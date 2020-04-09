FreeRDP 2.0 Released With Flatpak Support, RAP v2 Support, Font Smoothing By Default
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 9 April 2020 at 06:08 PM EDT.
Three years after the FreeRDP 2.0 release candidates began, version 2.0 of this Free Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) implementation is finally available. FreeRDP remains one of the leading RDP remote desktop solutions for Linux users and is finally ready to lead with its shiny new release.

FreeRDP 2.0 brings support for the Microsoft Remote Assistant Protocol Version 2, an initial RDP proxy implementation, removal of DirectFB client support, font smoothing is now enabled by default, Flatpak packaging support, smart scaling for Wayland, and a wide variety of other improvements. FreeRDP 2.0 also brings quite a number of CVEs addressed and a variety of other security issues resolved.

More details on FreeRDP 2.0 for this Remote Desktop Protocol open-source project via FreeRDP.com.
