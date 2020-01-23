Flatpak 1.6 was an exciting update for this Linux application sandboxing/distribution tech in that it started laying the foundation to support a paid app store but elsewhere in the code-base a security issue came about.
Red Hat developer and Flatpak leader Alexander Larsson described this new security issue, which comes down to in certain circumstances apps could access files outside of the home directory. He explained, "This is a (mild) security update. Flatpak 1.6.0 added the ability for an application to request it to be updated, as long as the new version doesn't require new permissions. Unfortunately in some special cases, if an app had access to the home directory, but not the rest of the filesystem it would still allow a self-update where the new version could access some files outside the home directory.."
Flatpak 1.6.1 also adds a new permission for accessing the host /dev/shm as needed by JACK, a crash fix, and various other fixes. More details on GitHub.
