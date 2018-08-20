Flatpak 1.0 Released For Delivering The Best Linux App Sandboxing
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 20 August 2018 at 06:31 AM EDT. 11 Comments
GNOME --
Flatpak 1.0.0 has been released this morning as their new stable release series for this Linux app sandboxing and distribution tech that previously was known as XDG-App.

Flatpak 1.0 delivers on faster application installation and updating, along with other performance improvements. Flatpak 1.0 also supports the concept of end-of-life applications, permission improvements, a new portal to let applications create sandboxes and restart themselves, OCI bundle support enhancements, apps can now request access to the host SSH agent, support for granting access to Bluetooth devices, peer-to-peer installation is now supported by default, and a variety of other enhancements.

The lengthy list of new features and improvements in Flatpak 1.0 can be found via the release announcement posted minutes ago to Flatpak 1.0 on GitHub.
11 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
GNOME Celebrates Its 21st Birthday By Releasing GNOME 3.29.91
Pitivi's User Interface Is Getting Better Thanks To GSoC, Plus Other GNOME Improvements
Flatpak Gets New FreeDesktop SDK 18.08 Runtime
GNOME Software 3.30 Will Automatically Update Flatpaks By Default
GNOME 3.29.90 Out Ahead Of Next Month's GNOME 3.30 Release
Mutter Gets More Crash Fixes, GNOME Shell Better Deals With 100%+ Volumes
Popular News This Week
L1 Terminal Fault - The Latest Speculative Execution Side Channel Attack
ASUS Begins Offering Linux-Based Endless OS On Select Laptops
Linux 4.18 Kernel Officially Released
Intel Begins Teasing Their Discrete Graphics Card
ARM Aims To Deliver Core i5 Like Performance At Less Than 5 Watts
Intel Has Quietly Been Working On A New Gallium3D Driver Being Called "Iris"