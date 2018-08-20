Flatpak 1.0.0 has been released this morning as their new stable release series for this Linux app sandboxing and distribution tech that previously was known as XDG-App.
Flatpak 1.0 delivers on faster application installation and updating, along with other performance improvements. Flatpak 1.0 also supports the concept of end-of-life applications, permission improvements, a new portal to let applications create sandboxes and restart themselves, OCI bundle support enhancements, apps can now request access to the host SSH agent, support for granting access to Bluetooth devices, peer-to-peer installation is now supported by default, and a variety of other enhancements.
The lengthy list of new features and improvements in Flatpak 1.0 can be found via the release announcement posted minutes ago to Flatpak 1.0 on GitHub.
