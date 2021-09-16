Linux 5.16 To Add Quirk For The Steam Deck, Other DRM-Misc-Next Changes
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 16 September 2021 at 05:22 AM EDT. 3 Comments
With the Linux 5.15 merge window out of the way, the first drm-misc-next pull request has been sent in to DRM-Next for staging until the Linux 5.16 merge window opens up about two months from now.

With this initial drm-misc-next pull the material is rather light considering the brief time since the merge window. There are some DMA-BUF updates, new macros, a number of new device quirks, documentation improvements, the V3D driver has a fix for a Vulkan CTS failure, new PCI IDs for the Bochs driver, VirtIO now supports mapping exported vRAM, and the ZTE driver has been removed for being obsolete.

The ZTE DRM driver is being removed with the ZTE ZX ARM platform support previously being dropped from the Linux kernel and thus no use in keeping the display driver around.

The new Steam Deck quirk is adding a panel orientation quirk for it being a 800x1280 panel. The "lcd800x1280_rightside_up" is so its orientation relative to the device will be correct, thus a small but important addition for the Steam Deck / Jupiter, especially if you plan on running your own kernel / alternative Linux distributions on the device.

The initial set of DRM-Misc-Next patches to queue in DRM-Next for Linux 5.16 can be found via this pull request.
