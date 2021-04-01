Firefox Begins Rolling Out QUIC + HTTP/3 Support

QUIC and HTTP/3 support is now appearing in Firefox Nightly and Beta build while it will begin its roll-out with the upcoming Firefox 88 stable release.
HTTP/3 as the new HTTP protocol standard based on QUIC is beginning its roll-out in Firefox. HTTP/3 aims to deliver better web performance and reliability but of course requires a compatible web server. Google and Facebook are among the notable major online destinations already supporting HTTP/3.
Mozilla's Dragana Damjanovic noted on the Mozilla Hacks blog on Friday, "Support for QUIC and HTTP/3 is now enabled by default in Firefox Nightly and Firefox Beta. We are planning to start rollout on the release in Firefox Stable Release 88. HTTP/3 will be available by default by the end of May."
Firefox 88 should be released on 19 April.
