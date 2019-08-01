Firefox 70 Released With JavaScript Baseline Interpreter, Other Updates
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 22 October 2019 at 07:37 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Firefox 70.0 officially hit the web this morning as the newest version of Mozilla's web browser.

Firefox 70 is notable on the JavaScript front with enabling the new Baseline Interpreter as a faster JavaScript interpreter. The baseline interpreter is exciting but there are also various security improvements, WebRender being flipped on by default for more systems (though on the Windows side), various developer tooling enhancements, privacy handling refinements, and many other web API / developer additions.

Firefox 70 can be downloaded at Mozilla.org. Some fresh Firefox 70 Linux benchmarks coming up shortly on Phoronix.
