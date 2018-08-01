Firefox 63 Beta On Linux Finally Runs WebExtensions In Their Own Process
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 5 September 2018 at 06:10 PM EDT. 4 Comments
With Firefox 62.0 having shipped, Mozilla promoted Firefox 63.0 to beta as part of their usual release cadence.

With Firefox 63.0 there are several Windows 10 and macOS improvements including better multi-GPU handling on Macs, faster tab switching, and better Windows 10 integration. But for Linux users there is one notable platform-specific change and that is WebExtensions now running in their own process.

Firefox 63 beta also now warns when quitting from the main menu and there are multiple windows/tabs open, Firefox on Windows is now built with the Clang toolchain for better performance, the shadow DOM and custom elements APIs are now enabled by default, the Media Capabilities API added, and various other changes.

More details on today's Firefox 63.0 beta are available via the release notes.

Firefox 63.0 is expected to be officially released around 23 October.
