Fedora Atomic Workstation To Be Renamed Fedora Silverblue
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 19 June 2018 at 06:23 AM EDT. 3 Comments
Back in early May was the announcement of the Silverblue project as an evolution of Fedora Atomic Workstation and trying to get this atomic OS into shape by Fedora 30. Beginning with Fedora 29, the plan is to officially rename Fedora Atomic Workstation to Fedora Silverblue.

Silverblue isn't just a placeholder name, but they are moving ahead with the re-branding initiative around it. The latest Fedora 29 change proposal is to officially change the name of "Fedora Atomic Workstation" to "Fedora Silverblue".

As the explained benefit to Fedora, "The Atomic Workstation has been an 'undercover' effort so far that was created as a by-product of Project Atomic, but it was not widely known. The name change and the new website are aiming to make this Workstation variant more prominent. The Atomic variant is better suited for some use cases than the traditional Workstation and will make Fedora more attractive for those users."

Fedora Silverblue 29 will still be like a beta or early release of their work while for Fedora Silverblue 30 is where they are still hoping it will be in great shape for adoption. Fedora 29 is planned for release this October.

Learn more about Silverblue at TeamSilverblue.org.
