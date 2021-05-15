Fedora 35 Might Drop Installer Option To "Allow SSH Root Login With Password"
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 15 May 2021 at 06:23 PM EDT. Add A Comment
FEDORA --
A Fedora 35 change proposal submitted this week that is ruffling some feathers is over removing the "allow SSH root login with password" option from Fedora's Anaconda installer.

The past several years there has been a Fedora installer option to "allow SSH root login with password" to enable password-based logins over SSH. This hasn't been enabled by default but simply offered as an option for those wanting a password based login.

With Fedora 35 this autumn the change proposal wants to eliminate this option from the installer. The basis is that the option was planned to only be temporary and security benefits in just dropping the option to encourage users to rely on SSH keys, etc.

The Fedora benefits were described as, "This change makes the Fedora systems installed by Anaconda more secure from remote password guessing attacks targeting the root account as it would no longer be possible to configure a system that allows root to login via SSH with password. A smaller benefit is making the root password configuration screen less confusing by removing the "Allow SSH root login with password" & Anaconda code cleanup related removing code related to setting up the override in sshd."

The change proposal outlining this planned option removal can be found via the Fedora Wiki. Early feedback to this proposal on fedora-devel being mixed. Some aren't fond of this non-default option being removed, some preferring password-based authentication for quick and short-lived VMs and other environments where security isn't of much concern, and other cases where password-based root SSH logins are convenient. We'll see what happens with this change proposal -- there's also some interest in potentially allowing this option to remain for select Fedora spins.
Add A Comment
Related News
Fedora 34 Released As A Hugely Exciting Update For This Linux Distribution
Fedora 34 To Release Next Week As A Very Exciting Update
Fedora 35 Proposal Would Allow More Packages To Be Built Using LLVM Clang
Fedora 34 Adding SEVCTL Utility For Managing AMD SEV
Fedora 35 Looking To Make Use Of Debuginfod By Default
RPM 4.17 Planned For Fedora 35 With Better Install Failure Handling, Lua Integration
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FreeBSD Is Off To A Good 2021 Start With FreeBSD 13.0, PIE By Default, helloSystem
Linux 5.13 Yanks A NVIDIA NVLink Driver For Lack Of Open-Source User
Wine 6.8 Released With Support For Loading Libraries From Arch-Specific Subdirectories
AV1 Decoder dav1d Lands 10-bit AVX2 Assembly For Big Speed-Up, Thanks Facebook + Netflix
Microsoft Bringing eBPF Support To Windows
GIMP 2.99.6 Released But Still No Idea When GIMP 3.0 Will Be Ready
FragAttacks: New Security Vulnerabilities Affecting WiFi Devices, 12 CVEs Issued
7-Zip 21.02 Alpha Released With Sources, More Linux Improvements