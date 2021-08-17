Fedora 35 Cleared For Golang 1.17, LLVM 13

While getting late in the cycle, the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee approved some additional changes for Fedora 35 due out this fall.
First up, as usual, Fedora will ship with the latest-and-greatest LLVM compiler toolchain available. Fedora 35 is cleared to land LLVM 13, which is currently going through its release candidate phase and should be stable by end of September. LLVM 13 offers the latest and greatest compiler feature work to this increasingly relied upon open-source toolchain.
LLVM 13 in Fedora 35 complements the latest GNU toolchain components also available, including GCC 11.2, Glibc 2.34, GNU Binutils 2.37, and GDB 10.2.
Fedora 35 is also cleared to have Golang 1.17. Golang 1.17 was just released on Monday with compiler improvements, including a new way of passing function arguments and results. That compiler work should yield around a 5% performance improvement and around a 2% reduction in binary sizes for x86_64. Golang 1.17 also adds 64-bit ARM windows support, pruned module graphs, and other changes. More details on Golang 1.17 via its release announcement from yesterday on Golang.org.
The latest decisions by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) can be found via the minutes of their meeting.
FESCo this past week also approved for Fedora 35 support for restarting user services on package upgrades.
Fedora 35 is working up for release toward the end of October. The 100% code completion deadline for F35 is next week already and the beta freeze begins in mid-September.
Add A Comment