Fedora 33 Beta Released With Big Changes From LTO To Btrfs
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 29 September 2020 at 09:40 AM EDT. 8 Comments
The beta of Fedora 33 is available this morning ahead of the official release expected at the end of October for this Red Hat sponsored Linux distribution.

Fedora 33 has been another very busy cycle for this bleeding-edge Linux distribution and you can try out all of the changes with today's Fedora 33 Beta. Fedora Workstation 33 most notably is switching from EXT4 to Btrfs as its default file-system for offering more modern features. Fedora Server and other spins are sticking to their existing defaults.

Fedora Workstation 33 features the GNOME 3.38 desktop for offering the bleeding-edge GNOME desktop experience and its many improvements this cycle, including continued Wayland improvements and other performance optimizations.

Fedora 33 comes with its plethora of package updates including the likes of GNU C Library 2.32, Golang 1.15, LLVM 11, Binutils 2.34, Boost 1.73, Node.js 14.x by default, GNU Make 4.3, Perl 5.32, Python 3.9, RPM 4.16, and many other updates. Linux 5.8 is powering Fedora 33 out-of-the-box.


Fedora 33 also comes with changes like Nano as the default text editor, making use of systemd-resolved by default finally, SWAP on zRAM by default, LTO by default for package builds, and Fedora IoT becoming an official edition. The 64-bit ARM (AArch64) version also has some improvements as well including pointer authentication and branch target enablement for supported hardware and .NET Core support on AArch64.

Fedora 33 Beta can be downloaded from GetFedora.org. If the rest of the cycle goes steady, Fedora 33 will officially debut on 20 October with a possible fallback to 27 October.
