Fedora 33 Beta To Be Released Next Week

After missing the preferred target date of 15 September and the secondary beta target date of this week, Fedora 33 Beta is now on track to ship next week.
Fedora 33 is ready to make its beta debut next week for increasing the testing of this half-year update to the Red Hat sponsored distribution.
Ben Cotton announced on Thursday that it's a "GO" for releasing Fedora 33 Beta next week with the current images in good shape and no blocker bugs pending.
The schedule puts the final F33 freeze on 6 October. Assuming no blocker bugs causing the Fedora 33 release to be delayed, the plan is to release on 20 October with a possible fall-back date of 27 October.
There are many changes coming with Fedora 33 including the use of Btrfs as the default file-system for Fedora Workstation, various security enhancements, software upgrades like Linux 5.8 and Glibc 2.32 and LLVM 11 and Python 3.9, Fedora IoT is now an official spin, LTO compiler optimizations by default for package builds, and much more. There is the Wiki change-set while our usual Fedora feature preview will be coming up next month on Phoronix along with Fedora 33 Linux benchmarks.
