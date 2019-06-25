Fedora 31 Looking At No Longer Building i686 Linux Kernel Packages
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 25 June 2019 at 06:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
FEDORA --
Not to be confused with Ubuntu's varying stance on dropping 32-bit packages beginning with their next release later this year, Fedora 31 now has a proposal pending to discontinue their i686 kernel builds but they will still be keeping with their 32-bit packaging.

This Fedora 31 change proposal by Justin Forbes, one of Fedora's kernel hackers, is just about ending i686 kernel builds beginning with this Fedora release due out in October. The i686 kernel-headers package would still be offered in order to satisfy necessary dependencies for 32-bit programs needing those headers. Of course, users will have to be running off a 64-bit kernel. All 32-bit programs should continue to work on Fedora 31.

Two years ago they evaluated a similar proposal to do away with their 32-bit kernel. At the time an i686 Special Interest group was established to handle x86 32-bit specific issues. However, that i686 SIG has become "largely unresponsive" with no real activity this year. As a result, for Fedora 31 we're likely to see this 32-bit kernel dropped.

The benefit to dropping the i686 kernel build is that it no longer carries any maintenance burden and less to maintain by the Fedora kernel team and thus can expedite kernel updates in some scenarios. More details in this change proposal still to be evaluated by FESCo for making the final decision.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Fedora News
Fedora Workstation 31 Is Looking Great With Many Original Features Being Worked On
Fedora's GRUB2 EFI Build To Offer Greater Security Options
Fedora 31 Will Finally Disable OpenSSH Root Password-Based Logins By Default
RPM 4.15 With Better Performance & New Features Will Make It Into Fedora 31
Fedora 31 Considers Compressing Their RPM Packages With Zstd Rather Than XZ
Fedora 31 Planning To Upgrade To RPM 4.15 For Faster Builds, Other Improvements
Popular News This Week
Valve Will Not Be Officially Supporting Ubuntu 19.10+
Wine Developers Appear Quite Apprehensive About Ubuntu's Plans To Drop 32-Bit Support
Canonical Developer Tries Running GOG Games On 64-Bit-Only Ubuntu 19.10 Setup
The Latest Linux Kernel Appears To Be Causing Connectivity Issues For Steam
Clear Linux Gets Questions Over Steam Integration, Other Plans For This High-Perf Distro
VKHR - An AMD-Backed Open-Source Hair Renderer In Vulkan