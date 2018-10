Fedora 29 Succeeds At Flicker-Free Boot Experience On Intel Hardware

After optimizing the Linux laptop battery life last cycle, Hans de Goede of Red Hat has been working on Fedora 29 to provide a "flicker-free" boot experience. A Linux desktop flicker-free boot has been talked about for a decade or longer but with Fedora 29 and using Intel graphics that is finally becoming a reality.The premise of the long desired flicker-free boot is to maintain the same resolution/mode-set from the system boot through the desktop loading without any unnecessary mode-set operations or sudden graphics changes in order to provide a smooth boot experience.With Fedora 29 that's been achieved with preserving the EFI frame-buffer and any initial system PC/motherboard logo all the way until fading to the GDM log-in screen for the desktop. This has required changes so the EFI frame-buffer wouldn't be messed up when the kernel starts, changes to the Plymouth boot handling, hiding the GRUB boot menu , and also making use of the Intel driver's " fastboot " option that eliminates unnecessary mode-set operations.On current Fedora 29 builds, this isn't entirely by default but requires the "i915.fastboot=1 plymouth.splash-delay=20" kernel parameters to make this smooth boot experience. Red Hat / Fedora is still working with Intel on getting Fastboot enabled by default (older generations of Intel graphics sometimes had problems with Fastboot, so it's been a contentious matter of the years) as well as working on a new Plymouth theme. Hans still needs to look into having Fastboot equivalent support within the Radeon and NVIDIA drivers too.

