F2FS Picking Up "compress_cache" Feature With Linux 5.14
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 12 June 2021 at 05:58 AM EDT.
The Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) saw queued into its "dev" tree this week the new compress_cache mount option ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.14 cycle.

Enabling the compress_cache mount option allows for using the address space of an inner inode to cache the compressed block. In turn doing so should improve the cache hit ratio for random reads with this flash-optimized file-system.

While this should help with random read performance for F2FS, there weren't any reference performance figures published by the Huawei engineer who wrote up the compress_cache feature. So once Linux 5.14 comes around it will be another thing to benchmark.

Those wanting to look more into this compress_cache work can see this commit with it part of F2FS.git's dev branch ahead of the 5.14 merge window.
